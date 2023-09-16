PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were taken to the hospital this morning after a fire on Glenham Street in Providence.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire damage to the second floor of the residence with extension to the third floor.

An 80-year-old was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation, according to fire officials, but no update has been given on that person’s injuries.

Officials also say that a one-year-old was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and did not have any known injuries.

The American Red Cross says it’s helping two families impacted by the fire.