Two people hospitalized after serious crash in Attleboro

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. Kids are back in school, the air is getting cooler, and we're all feeling the shift from August's lull to September's hustle. This autumn should be a newsy one in Southeast New England, and right now the biggest political drama is on the Massachusetts side of the border. Fall River is ground zero, with Jasiel Correia fighting the U.S. attorney, the City Council, and two mayoral rivals all at once. And next year's U.S. Senate race has been transformed from a yawner into one of the most closely watched in the country, with Joe Kennedy likely to announce his primary challenge against Ed Markey by the end of the month. That in turn will create an open race for Kennedy's U.S. House seat, which stretches from Fall River through Attleboro up to Newton. But Rhode Island won't hurt for headlines. The Senate Finance Committee will begin hearings on the IGT deal Thursday with an overview of the current state of affairs; the House only has one IGT hearing slated so far. The real drama there will come when Speaker Mattiello and Senate President Ruggerio have to decide whether to call votes on the proposal -- and how IGT reacts if one or both decline. The substance of the Providence schools takeover should also come into focus following Friday's hearing, with the installation of Commissioner Infante-Green's handpicked superintendent and presumably more details about what changes they will order on the ground. While there's no sign Rhode Island will have any 2020 races anywhere near as interesting as the Markey-Kennedy bout across the border, watch for early news about the primaries for General Assembly, which will give a glimpse of where the energy is in the state's increasingly factionalized Democratic Party. And behind the scenes, dozens of would-be candidates will be putting the pieces in place to seek one of the many state offices that are open in 2022.