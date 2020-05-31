Live Now
Two Newport mansions could reopen as early as next week

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The Preservation Society of Newport County is hopeful it will get the green light to reopen two of the city’s famous mansions next week.

Trudy Coxe, the CEO and executive director of the preservation society, said they are hoping to submit their COVID-19 plan to the Department of Business Regulation on Monday, June 1, when Rhode Island’s second phase of reopening begins.

On Saturday, the state unveiled new guidelines for outdoor recreational businesses like zoos and batting cages, as well as historical and cultural sites. The guidance said such businesses “may begin limited outdoor operations and, under certain circumstances and with certain approvals… related indoor operations.”

Coxe said they would aim to reopen both The Breakers and The Elms as early as mid-week if they received the appropriate permission to do so from DBR. She said staff will be in place on Wednesday to prepare, and health procedures would be implemented at both locations.

The mansions have been closed to visitors since March 16.

