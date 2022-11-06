EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes.

Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days.

Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard Time, a Magnitude 2.3 quake rattled Laconia, New Hampshire. That earthquake was felt only locally around Laconia.

Saturday afternoon, there was an earthquake just off the Nantucket coast. The magnitude 2.1 quake hit at 2:53 PM Eastern Daylight Time.

The earthquake off Nantucket was felt in both Fall River and New Bedford according to the United States Geological Survey Did You Feel It web page. It was felt as far away as Vermont. No damage has been reported from either quake.

The seismogram from the Weston Observatory shows the quake off Nantucket Saturday afternoon (blue line — bottom right).