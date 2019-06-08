Two dead, several injured in Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police confirm that two men have died following a rollover crash on I-95 in Attleboro Saturday.

The accident happened in the area of Exit 3 around 11 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed a 2004 Ford Econoline van was traveling on I-95 North when it was struck by a 2018 Toyota RAV 4, which was also traveling northbound.

Both vehicles crossed over the median. The van rolled over and crashed into the southbound travel lanes, while the Toyota came to rest in the breakdown lane on the southbound side.

Police said 11 people were ejected from a van. Everyone was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where two people have since been pronounced dead.

The van is believed to have been transporting members of the Polish/American community from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York to various destinations in Massachusetts.

Police said identification of its occupants is still ongoing.

The operator of the Toyota, a 32-year-old East Providence woman, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Fire and EMS from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Pawtucket, Cumberland, Central Falls, and Seekonk responded to the scene. Police from Attleboro, North Attleboro and Plainville also assisted State Police.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.