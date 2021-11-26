Two arrested after early morning shooting incident in Brockton

BROCKTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police had to respond to a residence on Davids Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday morning following calls of a shooting.

Police quickly arrived on the scene and evacuated residents from the building where they found the suspect holed up inside.

According to police, nobody was injured but three cars were damaged from the gunfire.

The department sent for the Special Reaction Team (SRT) where a crisis-negotiator had to talk with the suspect.

The suspect, Kenny Rodrigues, 27 exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. He was formally charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Inside the home, police seized a Glock firearm, one long rifle, two high capacity ammunition magazines, assorted ammo, and crack cocaine.

Police also arrested Luisa Rodrigues, 32, who faces multiple weapons charges.

