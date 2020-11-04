Twin River: We’ll make Bally’s ‘a place to see and be seen’

News

by: WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows the exterior of Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Nov. 4, 2020, officials with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, a Rhode Island firm that’s buying Bally’s for $25 million, said they can make it “a place to see and be seen” by investing $90 million into the aging casino and boosting its offerings. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Rhode Island company that’s buying Atlantic City’s worst-performing casino says it can make Bally’s “a place to see and be seen” by investing $90 million into it and beefing up its offerings.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings is seeking preliminary authority from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission to operate Bally’s while its application for a casino license is being considered.

The hearing began Wednesday morning, and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday. Twin River, which is changing its name to Bally’s next Monday, is in the process of buying Bally’s from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million in a transaction that is expected to close by the end of this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour