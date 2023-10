WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were called to Metacom Avenue in Warren for a reported truck fire Sunday afternoon.

Viewer footage captured what appeared to be a black truck with heavy flames on top and under the hood of the vehicle near a PieZoni’s. Firefighters were seen pulling a hose to put out the flames.

At this time, the cause of the fire and potential injuries to the vehicle occupants is not known. This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as more details become available.