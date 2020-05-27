Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast

MIAMI, Fla. (WGHP) — A tropical storm formed off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday, according to an 8:30 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Bertha is heading northwest at about 9 mph and is expected to continue moving in that direction through Wednesday night.

The storm is expected to make landfall within the next few hours, NHC said, before heading across eastern and northern South Carolina later in the day.

The storm will cross into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding over parts of the Carolinas, and gusty winds could create rough waters and “life-threatening surf and rip currents” along the Georgia and Carolina coast Wednesday, NHC reports.

