Genoveva Andrade, left, leaves court in June after a judge refused to accept a plea deal that would’ve left her with no jail time.

BOSTON (WPRI) — The trial of former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia’s chief of staff has been suspended until March.

Genoveva Andrade’s trial started Monday, with jury selection continuing throughout this week. But Judge Douglas Woodlock said Thursday the trial would be delayed until March 7 after a witness tested positive for COVID.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.