CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • 12 Responds    • Community Focus    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Reopening Info
•  12 Responds
•  Community Focus
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //
What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

NEW YORK (AP) — New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop,” Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

Cuomo announced what was called a “travel advisory” at a briefing jointly via video feeds with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both fellow Democrats.

The states’ health departments will provide details of how the rule will work, Murphy said.

The announcement comes as summer travel to the states’ beaches, parks and other attractions — not to mention New York City — would normally swing into high gear.

Visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine, Cuomo said. As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Wednesday

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com