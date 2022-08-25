FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A trip to Patriot Place will once again be just a train ride away starting next month.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced commuter rail service to the Foxboro station will resume Sept. 12 as part of a one-year pilot program.

The schedule will feature 11 inbound trips and 10 outbound trips between South Station and the Foxboro station, which is located near Gillette Stadium.

Weekday service to Foxboro debuted in on Oct. 2019, but it was suspended the following March due to the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to welcome commuters back to Foxboro Station this fall,” Patriot Place President and GM Brian Earley said. “As the workforce continues to return to in-person work, Foxboro Station’s commuter-friendly schedule, free parking, and 500-plus parking spaces create an easy, efficient, and cost-effective option for commuters.”

“The train service provides an important link to the metropolitan Boston labor market which helps support many of our local businesses,” Foxborough Town Manager Bill Keegan added. “Foxborough is grateful for our partnership with the Kraft Group, the MBTA, and MassDOT for providing this very convenient option to our local residents who may be commuting into Boston or to the greater MetroWest region for work or for pleasure.”