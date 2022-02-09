PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pothole season came early this year, and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says it has crews out working to patch them up.

Since the start of the year, roughly 13,000 potholes have opened up just on 17 of the state’s worst roads, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the cold and wet conditions we’ve been seeing have caused potholes to form, but those aren’t the only factors.

“Here in Rhode Island, the pavement condition has been pretty poor for decades,” he explained.

Alviti said $90 million in federal funding will help rectify the problem, and the roadways in the worst condition will be prioritized, which include Post, Mendon and West Main roads and sections of Routes 6, 7, 117 and 146.

“For the first time in decades, we have the funding to be able to dedicate to paving our roads and putting new pavement down that will not open up or be susceptible to weather conditions,” Alviti added.

The Providence Department of Public Works told 12 News that around 100 potholes have been fixed in the city, and crews will continue working on them through Friday.