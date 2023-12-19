BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The dreaded holiday travel season is upon us. Fortunately, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says its agents are prepared to move passengers through airport security with ease and efficiency.

“Our Transportation Security Officers throughout New England did a fantastic job meeting travel volume demand during the Thanksgiving holiday season,” said Bob Allison, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts. “I expect more of the same for the end-of-year holidays.”

From Dec. 21 to Jan. 2, airport security checkpoints will be even busier than last year, with the TSA expecting over 2.5 million passengers each day — a 6% increase over the 2022 travel season.

If you want to spend as little time waiting in line as possible, the agency recommends the following:

When you pack, start with an empty bag to reduce the risk of bringing prohibited items.

Arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your scheduled flight so there is ample time to get through security and check your bags.

Bring a valid ID and have it out and ready in the screening line.

Make sure any gifts you are bringing are unwrapped, so they can be inspected by security.

“TSA recommends packing gifts in gift bags or boxes instead of wrapping them because if a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm,” said New England TSA Spokesperson Daniel Velez. “If the gift is in a bag or a box, it is much easier for TSA to look at the item to resolve the alarm.”

Solid food items are allowed on flights. Liquids and spreadable food, however, such as eggnog, wine, and maple syrup, are not.

While you can check firearms, they must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. They must also be declared with the airline.

There are major penalties for carrying a firearm in carry-on luggage or to security checkpoints.

Pay attention to TSA security, as agents may explain new rules or new forms of screening.

Ensure faster checkpoint screening with TSA PreCheck.

If you need passenger support, be sure to request it ahead of time. You can call the TSA helpline at 855-787-2227.

For more information, text “Travel” to 275872 or contact TSA customer service at 866-289-9673.