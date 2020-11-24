TSA: Last weekend was busiest for air travel since start of pandemic

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — While Gov. Gina Raimondo is urging Rhode Islanders to only celebrate Thanksgiving with the people they live with, many are still planning trips home.

Greeting travelers at T.F. Green Airport are National Guard members passing out quarantine and testing instructions.

Even though state leaders are asking residents to stay home, travelers at the airport said they don’t always get this opportunity to be with family.

“I haven’t seen my mom in about five years,” Florida resident Junior Tiburcio said. “She is a little sick, so we took the chance and made the trip.”

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the past weekend was the busiest for travel since the pandemic began. However, many people seem to be following the warnings, with only half the number of people screened nationwide compared to this time last year.

“I am picking up my boyfriend,” said Madyson Coers of Connecticut. “He is in the military, so I haven’t seen him in a while.”

The CDC posted safety recommendations on Monday for those still planning to travel. The agency suggests keeping an eye on the current travel restrictions, getting a flu shot, wearing a mask and staying six feet apart when around people you don’t live with.

“We’ve been tested several times back in Florida,” Tiburcio added.

AAA expects air travel will be down nearly 50% from previous years.