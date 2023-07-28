PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The next phase of renovating the Route 146 bridges in Providence will soon be underway, and as a result, drivers will see another change in the traffic pattern.

Starting Friday night, the northbound lanes near the Hawkins Street bridge will be shifted from the left to the right, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT). In mid-August, the same shift will happen on the southbound side of Route 146.

RIDOT noted that those changes will not affect travel on the bridge, which is currently reduced to one lane with a temporary traffic light.

The new pattern will be in place until the end of the year, RIDOT said.

The work is part of a $5.5 million project to rehabilitate several bridges along Route 146. Visit RIDOT’s website for more information.