WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is once again putting itself on the map.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has been named one of the top 10 best airports in the world, according to the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

“The rest of the world is realizing what we here in Rhode Island have known for a long time, Gov. Dan McKee said. “Our airport is an important gateway to Rhode Island that brings visitors to our state from near and far, supports good paying jobs and sparks economic activity. We invite travelers to fly Rhode Island and experience the ease, accessibility and simplicity for themselves.”

To come up with the list, more than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

According to the magazine, travelers said T.F. Green is a “great little airport” that is easy to reach and navigate with more than two-thirds of New England’s population living within a 75-minute drive to the airport.

Travelers said it’s a great alternative to Boston Logan Aiport and it has been growing steadily in recent years.

T.F. Green is one of only three American airports to make the list along with Indianapolis and Savannah.

The airport in Singapore was ranked number one.