WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After canceling thousands of flights in the past week, Southwest Airlines is working to return to normal operations on Friday.

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest days at the airport this holiday season and things are looking up for travelers who have been waiting to take off all week long.

As of 6 a.m., Southwest has only canceled 39 flights nationwide, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

At T.F. Green and Boston Logan airports, all Southwest departures and arrivals are on time.

“Grateful that the flights are going this morning and that Southwest is back to normal, we hope, we’re still hoping we get there,” Laurie Cullen said. “I walked in the terminal going ‘I can’t breathe, I’m so so anxious that we’re not going to get there.’ But hopefully, things are back to normal.”

Since Dec. 22, Southwest has canceled more than 13,000 flights, with 2,300 canceled on Thursday alone. Its planes have 143 to 175 seats and were likely nearly fully booked around the holidays.

In a video apology on Twitter, Southwest Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green explained there is a new page on the company’s website for passengers to rebook flights, request refunds and submit information on missing bags.

The airline said it will refund tickets on canceled flights, and executives repeated a promise to reimburse travelers who were forced to pay for hotel rooms, meals and flights on other airlines.

Green said the process will take several weeks.

The cancellations began when Southwest struggled to recover after the winter storm that swept the country last week. Other airlines returned to normal operations within a couple of days, but Southwest’s issues spiraled out of control because of a breakdown with staffing technology.