PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said it will close two of three lanes on Route 6 East and West near the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge during the day on Friday.

RIDOT warned drivers that this will likely cause delays and they should seek alternate routes if possible.

Crews will begin closing lanes around 6 a.m. Friday, and RIDOT said they should all be back open by 5 p.m. Only the lanes on one side of the highway will be closed at a time, RIDOT noted.

The closures will give crews space to work on bridge joints in advance of the highway getting resurfaced. Additional closures for the resurfacing will be needed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night from Sunday, Dec. 11, through Thursday, Dec. 15, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT said it may repeat the daytime closure on Monday, Dec. 12, if needed.

The new Glenbridge Avenue Bridge was shifted into place a few weeks ago as part of the $8.6 million project.