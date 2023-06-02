CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Travel on Route 37 will be impacted for the next two years so the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) can replace deteriorating bridges.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, all travel lanes will be shifted to the westbound side of the highway to free up the eastbound side for construction work. RIDOT said it will be demolishing and replacing the bridges that carry traffic over I-295 North and South, Cranston Street, and the Washington Secondary Bike Path.

The process started back in April when RIDOT reduced the number of lanes in that area.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed in the construction zone and give themselves some extra travel time. Those taking the Route 37 on-ramps from I-295 North and South should also be prepared to make a full stop before merging onto the highway, according to RIDOT.

This new traffic pattern will be in place for about a year. RIDOT said once work on the eastbound side is finished, the travel lanes will be moved to that side so they can begin work on the westbound side.

The work is part of the $85 million Cranston Canyon Project. In addition to replacing the bridges and making safety improvements, RIDOT said the goal is to “reduce chronic congestion issues.”