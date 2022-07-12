PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s new budget includes money set aside to study the RIde Program that helps those with disabilities get around the state.

According to the Senate Fiscal Office’s summary of the budget, RIPTA is required to use $75,000 of this additional gas tax money to conduct a study of the paratransit bus service.

Chris Bove, who’s legally blind, has been advocating for changes to the program, saying it should be expanded to reach each end of the state.

“As a person who is legally blind, I would say the biggest single struggle in my life — where it is really frustrating to have a disability — is my limitations on being able to get around the state,” he explained.

The RIde service is operated by RIPTA and compliant with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Under the ADA, RIde must operate within a 3/4-mile corridor on either side of a fixed route and during the same hours of a fixed bus route.

Bove would like that to change. He said he has faced many challenges, often times having to make sure he can get to a specific municipality with the service before he can commit to a plan.

The current system, according to Bove, isn’t working for those who can’t drive or don’t have an access to a car.

“As a person with a disability who lacks the ability to drive, I do not think my ZIP code should determine my access to reliable transportation,” he added.

RIPTA officials told 12 News the RIde service is required to study its paratransit bus operations. It will also design a statewide program addressing the needs of older adults and individuals with disabilities traveling outside the paratransit service area.

There are 3,735 passengers currently enrolled in the RIde program, according to RIPTA. Over the past three months, more than 1,300 passengers have actively used the paratransit service.

The state budget states the study is due to the General Assembly on Jan. 1, 2023.