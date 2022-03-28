PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) started surveying riders Monday, seeking input on its bus service.

“For example, are the buses usually on time? Is it easy to find the best route for your trip? Is it easy to pay for your trip? Are the buses clean, comfortable and well-driven?” the agency said on its website.

RIPTA said it takes just a few minutes to fill out the online survey, which is offered in both English and Spanish.

Those who fill out the survey before the May 1 deadline will be entered to win a 70$ Wave card and RIPTA prize pack.