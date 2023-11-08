PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced its photo identification office at Kennedy Plaza is reopening this week.

The office will be open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Intermodal Transportation Center.

Passengers can process their reduced-fare bus pass applications at the photo identification offices.

The location at RIPTA headquarters on Elmwood Avenue is still open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be closed from noon to 1 p.m.

RIPTA officials also said they will go to communities across the state to give bus passes to qualified seniors and people with disabilities.

Below is a list of upcoming community site visits:

Wednesday, Nov. 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at East Greenwich Senior Center (121 Pierce St.)

