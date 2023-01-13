PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced it’s reopening its in-person Photo ID Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The office, where riders can process their bus pass applications, is located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center. It’s been shut down since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The office will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., RIPTA said. A satellite location will also be available on Thursdays inside the RIPTA headquarters at 705 Elmwood Ave.

RIPTA said residents can still file applications online or by mail.