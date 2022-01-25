RIPTA: Issues with Wave app have been resolved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) says the app riders use to pay for bus fares is once again working properly.

Earlier this week, the agency said it was made aware that some passengers were unable to reload their Wave app using a credit or debit card due to an issue with CyberSource, who is responsible for processing those transactions.

RIPTA announced Tuesday that “all features of its Wave smart fare collection system are fully functional,” including the ability to reload it using a credit or debit card.

“Passengers are assured that this system error did not affect any users’ financial information, and is purely an administrative issue,” a statement from RIPTA said.

On Jan. 15, RIPTA stopped accepting most paper fare products like 10-ride and day passes. Monthly passes will still be accepted through March, however.

Riders must instead start paying for their fares using the Wave system, which was launched in 2020. Users can create an account online and then pay through a mobile app or a reloadable smart card.