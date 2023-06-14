PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who want to head to the beach and also save some money on parking will once again have another option.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced Wednesday that its South County Express Beach Bus will return this summer. On weekends through Aug. 20, the service takes passengers from Providence and the surrounding communities to Salty Brine, Roger Wheeler and Scarborough state beaches.

RIPTA decided to eliminate the beach bus last summer due to low ridership, but it was quickly restored at the behest of Gov. Dan McKee.

RIPTA also said its summer service changes go into effect this Saturday, June 17. This includes free service around Newport with Routes 67 and 68, and schedule updates for the following routes:

R-Line Broad/North Main

14 West Bay

51 Charles/Twin River/CCRI Lincoln

54 Lincoln/Woonsocket

55 Admiral/Providence College

57 Smith Street

60 Providence/Newport

67 Bellevue/Salve Regina University

68 CCRI Newport/Memorial Blvd./First Beach

71 Broad St./Pawtucket Ave.

92 RI College/Federal Hill/East Side

282 Pascoag/Slatersville

South County Beach Express

Lastly, RIPTA announced the Kennedy Plaza ticket window will reopen Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.