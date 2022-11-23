PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that six routes will be detoured Thursday in Pawtucket due to the Rhode Island Family Turkey Trot 5K.

The following routes will be affected from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Route 1 (Eddy/Hope/Benefit)

Route 71 (Broad Street)

Route 72 (Weeden/Central Falls)

Route 75 (Dexter/Lincoln Mall)

Route 78 (Beverage Hill)

R-Line (Broad/North Main)

Roosevelt Avenue will be closed down during that time, according to RIPTA.