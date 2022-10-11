PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A critical labor shortage has once again forced the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) to cancel some trips to school in Providence on Tuesday.

Dozens of students who attend Central, Classical, Hope, Mount Pleasant and Alvarez high schools will have no bus service for the morning.

The agency regularly provides 6 a.m. updates on any morning school trip cancelations and 1:45 p.m. updates on any afternoon school trip cancelations “to prepare students for a disruption in their service.”

Students can ride any available RIPTA fixed-route bus to Kennedy Plaza and then transfer to a bus route that serves their school when their route is unavailable.

Outreach staff will be wearing bright yellow vests so students know who to ask for assistance.

RIPTA continues to struggle with a driver shortage and is in need of hiring more than 30 drivers. The agency said it’s working to offer incentives for new hires, including competitive salaries, full benefits and additional time off.