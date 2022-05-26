NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Getting around Newport will be cheaper starting this summer.

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano will join Rhode Island Public Transit Authority officials at 10:30 a.m. to announce a free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service around the city starting Friday.

The service will offer rides around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches. It includes all service on Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina University) and the new Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Boulevard/First Beach).

Free service will run through Oct. 31.