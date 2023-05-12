PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is advising those driving through Providence to note the traffic changes as they start construction on the Smith Street bridge.

RIDOT said Park Street will be closed between Hayes and Smith streets from Monday, May 15, at 7 a.m. to Friday, May 19, at 5 a.m.

Crews will be “reconstructing” that portion of Park Street to make it a one-way northbound street along I-95, according to RIDOT. It will be restored to a two-way street by late summer.

Also on Friday, May 19, the lanes of the Smith Street bridge will shift over to the new bridge beside it, with one lane in each direction. This will allow RIDOT to demolish the old Smith Street bridge. The south side will remain open to pedestrian traffic.

RIDOT said the bridge carries more 15,000 vehicles every day. Its replacement is part of the Providence Viaduct Project, in which 10 bridges in the area will be replaced.