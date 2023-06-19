LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Monday that the Route 146 on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Road (123) will sometimes be closed during the overnight hours this summer.

RIDOT said the temporary closures will be needed so crews can replace the Breakneck Hill Road and Twin River Road bridges.

“The intermittent ramp closures are necessary for the safety of drivers and workers during demolition activities on each end of the bridge,” RIDOT wrote in a news release.

The northbound and southbound ramps will only be closed Sunday to Thursday nights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to RIDOT.

During the closures, drivers will be detoured to Old Louisquisset Pike (Route 246) to the Route 146 on-ramps on Twin River Road.

Visit RIDOT’s website for more information on the bridge construction project and other road and ramp closures.