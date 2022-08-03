PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has begun preparation work on a project to update the exit numbers along I-95, but the actual renumbering won’t begin until “later this month,” according to spokesperson Charles St. Martin III.

The renumbering was initially scheduled to start on July 31, but a supply chain issue delayed the arrival of necessary materials and forced RIDOT to postpone.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year plan to get the interstates and other highways in line with a federal requirement for exits to line up with keyed mile markers. The exit numbers were previously assigned sequentially.

“A mile-marker exit number system lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their desired off-ramp,” RIDOT wrote in a press release. “It also allows for easier expansion for future interchanges since the entire highway would not have to be renumbered to accommodate a new exit number.”

RIDOT said the old exit numbers will be included on the temporary signs being installed. The project is expected to take about a month to complete.

RIDOT has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295.