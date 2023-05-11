EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As construction on the Washington Bridge continues, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will soon change the split on I-195 West.

Starting Friday, May 19, there will be one travel lane to the left of the split and two to the right. RIDOT urged drivers not to slow down or change lanes, saying they’ll be able to pass through on either side.

The new split will be located right after the lanes drop from four to three at the Broadway interchange, according to RIDOT. Drivers who need to take Exit 1D to Gano Street or Exit 1C to South Main Street must keep right at the split.

RIDOT said the split will be in place 24 hours a day until late fall.

The traffic changes are part of a $78 million project to rehabilitate the Washington Bridge, RIDOT said. More information on the project is available on RIDOT’s website.