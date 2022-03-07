CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee, state and local officials will join the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) on Monday to mark the start of the “Ride Free” pilot program in Central Falls.

Watch the 10 a.m. event live using the video player above.

Central Falls residents with a Wave Smart Card or the Wave mobile app will get to ride RIPTA buses for free through March 7, 2023. Those boarding outside of the city will still need to pay the fare.

Residents can pick up Wave Cards at several locations including city hall, the public library and the McKenna Center.

The program is federally funded, according to RIPTA.