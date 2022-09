LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will start repaving I-295 on Wednesday.

The $36 million project will repair the highway from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland through the I-95 interchange in Warwick, according to Gov. Dan McKee’s office.

State and local officials, including RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, will gather at the I-295 North Blackstone Valley Welcome Center Wednesday to kickstart the project.