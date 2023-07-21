CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders held a news conference to announce federal funding that will help kick off the final phase of improvements to Route 37.

Gov. Dan McKee joined U.S. Sens Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman Seth Magaziner, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, and R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti to discuss a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant for the project.

Travel on Route 37 will be impacted for the next two years so RIDOT can replace deteriorating bridges.

RIDOT is already working to rebuild 21 bridges along the Route 37 corridor through Phases 1 and 2.