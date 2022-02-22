REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Detours will be in place for more than a year as Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews work to replace the Reed Street Bridge in Rehoboth.
The bridge will remain closed for the entire project, which is expected to be completed by June 2023, according to MassDOT.
In addition to replacing the bridge, MassDOT said they plan to work on the roadway leading up to the bridge and install new guardrails and a riprap protection system, which helps prevent erosion.
The following detours went into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 22:
Traffic originating from the north side of the bridge
Access to Reed Street southbound will be closed to traffic at Water Street.
Reed Street southbound
- Turn right onto Water Street
- Turn left onto Wheeler Street
- Turn left onto Providence Street and continue to Reed Street
Water Street westbound
- Traffic to continue westbound on Water Street
- Turn left onto Wheeler Street
- Turn left onto Providence Street and continue to Reed Street
Wheeler Street southbound
- Traffic to continue on Wheeler Street at Water Street intersection
- Turn left onto Providence Street and continue to Reed Street
Traffic originating from the south side of the bridge
Access to Reed Street northbound will be closed to traffic at Providence Street.
Providence Street westbound
- Providence Street westbound traffic continues westbound
- Turn right onto Wheeler Street
- Turn right onto Water Street and continue to Reed Street
Providence Street eastbound
- Traffic to turn left onto Wheeler Street
- Turn right onto Water Street and continue to Reed Street