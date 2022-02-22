REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Detours will be in place for more than a year as Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews work to replace the Reed Street Bridge in Rehoboth.

The bridge will remain closed for the entire project, which is expected to be completed by June 2023, according to MassDOT.

In addition to replacing the bridge, MassDOT said they plan to work on the roadway leading up to the bridge and install new guardrails and a riprap protection system, which helps prevent erosion.

The following detours went into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 22:

Traffic originating from the north side of the bridge

Access to Reed Street southbound will be closed to traffic at Water Street.

Reed Street southbound

Turn right onto Water Street

Turn left onto Wheeler Street

Turn left onto Providence Street and continue to Reed Street

Water Street westbound

Traffic to continue westbound on Water Street

Turn left onto Wheeler Street

Turn left onto Providence Street and continue to Reed Street

Wheeler Street southbound

Traffic to continue on Wheeler Street at Water Street intersection

Turn left onto Providence Street and continue to Reed Street

Traffic originating from the south side of the bridge

Access to Reed Street northbound will be closed to traffic at Providence Street.

Providence Street westbound

Providence Street westbound traffic continues westbound

Turn right onto Wheeler Street

Turn right onto Water Street and continue to Reed Street

Providence Street eastbound