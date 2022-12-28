PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As New Year’s Eve approaches, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is encouraging those drinking to plan for safe and sober transportation.

MADD will join state and local law enforcement and traffic safety advocates Wednesday morning to remind drivers that driving impaired is preventable.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that 427 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s weekend, due to the holiday falling on a Saturday and celebrations will extend over a 3.5-day period.

“Whether hosting friends and family or going out to celebrate, designating a driver who will not be drinking or using marijuana or using a ride-hailing service is critical for everyone’s safety,” said Wesley Pennington, a retired Rhode Island State Trooper who will join MADD as Rhode Island’s Program Director.

About 9,5000 people died on America’s roadways in the first quarter of 2022, according to NHTSA, which is the largest number of projected roadway fatalities in 20 years.

MADD adds that two out of three people will be impacted by impaired driving in their lifetime.

“Impaired driving tragedies are 100% preventable,” Pennington added. “And these are not accidents, they are crimes.”