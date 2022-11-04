MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Travelers will have a new option to reach Logan Airport starting Saturday.

Blue Apple Bus will begin offering daily service out of the MBTA Mansfield station to Logan Airport, including on weekends and holidays.

Officials said the service will be a cost-effect alternative for travelers.

Rides start out of Mansfield at 3 a.m. and out of Logan Airport at 4:15 a.m. The latest bus out of Mansfield is at 9 p.m. and at 10:15 p.m. out of Logan Airport.

Tickets can be purchased online.

An adult round trip will cost $44, while a one-way ticket will cost $22 and includes two bags. Children can ride round trip for $34, while a one-way ticket will cost $17. Bicycles and extra baggage will cost additional fees.

The buses will offer Wi-Fi and electrical outlets, officials added.

To see the full bus schedule, visit the Blue Apple Bus website.