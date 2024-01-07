PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced Sunday that 18 of their routes are on detour during the winter storm.

They also remind customers that their may be delays in ride times due to the weather.

The following routes are on detour:

Route 6 (Prairie/Roger Williams Park Zoo):

Service to CCRI suspended. Trips will stay on Prairie Avenue.

Route 21 (Reservoir/Garden City):

Service to CCRI and Rhode Island Mall suspended. Service will terminate at Rhode Island Mall or Warwick Mall.

Service to Garden City suspended. All trips will stay on Reservoir Avenue/ New London Avenue.

Route 22 (Pontiac Ave.)

Service to CCRI suspended. Service will terminate at Rhode Island Mall.

Route 50 (Douglas Avenue):

Service to Bryant University has been suspended. Trips will travel only as far as Shaw’s Plaza on Admiral Street.

Route 51 (Charles Street):

Service to CCRI suspended. Trips will terminate at Twin River.

Route 55 (Admiral/Providence College):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended; buses will terminate at Shaw’s Plaza.

Service to Fatima Hospital suspended.

Service to Providence College suspended.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue):

Service to VA Hospital and Stop & Shop suspended.

Trips will terminate at the Chalkstone Avenue and Sisson Street.

Route 58 (Mineral Spring/North Providence):

Trips will terminate at the Shaw’s Plaza on Admiral Street.

Route 60 (Providence/Newport):

Service to Bay View Apartments suspended.

Route 63 (Broadway/Middletown Shops):

Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Hillside Avenue and Beacon Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto West Main Road, left onto Maple Avenue and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 64 (Newport/URI Kingston):

Service to the Park-n-Ride lot at Rte. 1A and 138 suspended.

Service to CCRI suspended. Outbound trips will travel the regular route to Girard Avenue, right onto Maple Avenue, left onto Connell Highway and then resume regular route.

Service to URI Bay Campus suspended. Trips will not service Bridgetown Road. Outbound trips will travel on Rte. 138 West to Rte. 1 South, right onto Rte. 138 and then resume regular route. Reverse on Inbound.

Route 66 (URI/Galilee):

Service to CCRI suspended. Trips will remain on Interstate 95.

Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.):

Service to Touro Street suspended; trips will use America’s Cup Avenue instead.

Route 71 (Broad St./Pawtucket Ave.):

Service to Ocean State Job Lot suspended; trips will terminate on Pawtucket Avenue at the former Job Lot.

Route 75

No service to Lincoln Mall.

Route 87 (Fairmount/Walnut Hill):

Service to Fairmount suspended; buses will layoff at Clinton Street lot.

Service to Morin Heights suspended. Westbound trips will travel regular route to Cass and Sweet Avenues, continue on Cass Avenue, left onto Mendon Road, right onto Diamond Hill Road, and then resume regular route. Reverse on Eastbound.

Route 92 (RI College/Federal Hill/East Side):

Service to Rhode Island College suspended.

Westbound trips will travel the regular route to Atwells Avenue and Eagle Street, right onto Eagle Street, left onto Valley Street, and then left onto Atwells Avenue.

R-Line

Trips will terminate at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.