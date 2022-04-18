SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers heading down I-295 in Smithfield will notice some lane changes later this week.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced that starting Friday, April 22, the right travel lane will be closed in both directions at the Stillwater Road overpass, just south of Exit 15 (Route 7/Douglas Pike).

The closure is being put in place to make room for bridge work, according to RIDOT. It’s part of a $16.2 million project to restore and preserve 10 bridges in the area.

The right lanes will be closed until July, when RIDOT will close the left lane in both directions. All lane shifts and closures are scheduled to end in October.

RIDOT said the closures aren’t expected to cause travel delays, but the agency urged motorists to take it slow and use caution through construction zones.

Last week, RIDOT closed travel lanes on the Putnam Pike Bridge, which carries Route 44 over I-295 in Smithfield.