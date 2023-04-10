CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced it’s going to make temporary traffic changes to Route 37 to allow for planned bridge work.

The bridges that cross over I-295 North and South, Cranston Street, and the Washington Secondary Bike Path will be demolished and replaced, according to RIDOT.

Starting on Friday, April 14, travel will be reduced to one lane on Route 37 West near the bridges and from three lanes to two on Route 37 East. Drivers are advised to expect delays and factor them into their commute.

The next set of lane shifts is scheduled for early May.

The bridge replacement is part of the $85 million Cranston Canyon Project. RIDOT said the goal is to “make many safety improvements along the ‘canyon’ section of I-295,” which is roughly between the exits for Route 37 and Route 14.

RIDOT estimates that about 84,000 vehicles travel northbound between those exits every day, along with 36,500 vehicles on Route 37, west of Pontiac Avenue.