JetBlue to resume service at TF Green; adding 2 Florida routes in Oct.

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — JetBlue announced Thursday it will resume operations at T.F. Green Airport next month after temporarily suspending service two months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, JetBlue listed T.F. Green as one of nine temporarily closed hubs where it will reopen in early July. The Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket airports are also on the list.

In addition, the airline said it would begin offering flights between T.F. Green and two Florida airports — Fort Myers and Tampa — on Oct. 1 as part of a broader expansion of service. Tickets for those itineraries will go on sale Friday.

Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, said the new routes announced Thursday are places “where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed.”

“Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” he said.

The number of passengers using T.F. Green plunged by more than half in March, the most recent month for which data is available, compared with a year earlier. The R.I. Airport Corporation reported 162,000 passengers in March, compared with 342,000 the same month a year earlier.

