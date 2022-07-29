PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island drivers will have a little more time to spend with the exit numbers they’re used to on I-95.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) told 12 News on Friday that the planned renumbering of the exits had to be postponed due to a delay in the delivery of the materials needed.

The project, which was supposed to begin this Sunday, July 31, will instead get underway on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year plan to get the interstates and other highways in line with federal requirements for exits to line up with keyed mile markers.

RIDOT said the old exit numbers will be included on the temporary signs being installed. The project is expected to take about a month to complete.

The state has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295.