EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding drivers that the traffic pattern on I-195 West will shift again Friday night.

Starting at 8 p.m., there will be one lane to the left and two lanes to the right of the split near the Broadway interchange.

RIDOT encouraged drivers to stay in their lanes, since they all continue through to I-95. Those needing to take the Gano Street or South Main Street off-ramps must keep right at the split.

RIDOT said the lane split will be in place until late fall.