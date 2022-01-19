How the 5G rollout could impact TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Major international airlines have canceled flights heading to the U.S. or changed the planes they’re using on Wednesday.

The cancellations come a day after AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay launching their new 5G mobile phone service near key airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions.

The 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground and help pilots land in low visibility.

AT&T and Verizon say their equipment will not interfere with aircraft electronics, and that the technology is being safely used in many other countries, but FAA officials saw a potential problem, and the telecom companies agreed to a pause while it is addressed.

So what does this mean for local airports like Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport?

Airline CEO’s have been warning U.S. Department of Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg that the new 5G wireless services from Verizon and AT&T could force air travel to “grind to a halt.”

“The first thing that everyone needs to know is the FAA will do whatever it takes to keep the traveling public safe,” Buttigieg said.

“The issue here is that you have this new technology, 5G, which really dramatically capabilities of cell phones and other wireless equipment,” he continued. “It’s very exciting and it’s very good for the economy in its potential, but there is concern about how it could affect safety equipment on aircraft.”

Buttigieg said these safety issues aren’t going to be a quick fix.

“Candidly, that’s going to take a while,” he said. “If you look at other countries, they’ve done things to adjust the power levels or tilt the antennas in different ways. These are exactly the kinds of technical steps that need to happen.”

Under the agreement, the FAA will conduct a survey to find out how many planes this affects. The FAA will allow planes with accurate, reliable altimeters to operate around high-power 5G. But planes with older altimeters will not be allowed to make landings under low-visibility conditions.

The two-week postponement will give the FAA and the companies time to implement the agreement.