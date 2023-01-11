(WPRI) — Flights across the United States are being affected Wednesday morning due to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experiencing a computer outage.

The FAA posted on social media and its website that they are working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress,” the FAA said.

It’s unclear how many flights are affected and how it may be impacting travel at Rhode Island T.F. Green and Boston Logan airports.

