WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways is celebrating seven new flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport including its first non-stop flight to Los Angeles.

Takeoff to LAX is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday and it’s the first of four new non-stop flights scheduled for this week — Tampa, Jacksonville and Richmond.

Non-stop flights to Fort Myers, Sarasota and Orlando will begin in July.

This comes after Breeze opened its base of operations at T.F. Green back in March.

The airline will now base eight planes at T.F. Green and is hiring flight crews, maintenance workers, and other staff to support them.

From T.F. Green, Breeze also serves Charleston, South Carolina; Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; New Orleans, Louisiana; Norfolk, Virginia; Orange County, California; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Provo/Salt Lake City, Utah; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

The airline’s goal is to have service to 20 or more different destinations by 2027.