PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced a schedule change for the Bristol Ferry Shuttle Service.

There will be no shuttle service available in Bristol on Saturday, December 30. The ferry, however, will run both Saturday and Sunday.

The ferry will not run on Monday, Jan. 1 due to the holiday.

RIDOT is reminding riders to plan ahead on Saturday due to the limited availability of parking in downtown Bristol.

Click here to see the full ferry schedule.