EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now taking preorders for a new charity license plate.

The organization, Friends of the Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, says the license plate has taken years of preparation and is “ready to shine.”

The new license plate shows the historical lighthouse, which was originally built in 1871.

According to the DMV, Friends of the Pomham Rocks Lighthouse has been able to restore the lighthouse both inside and out thanks to grants, donations and fundraisers.

Members of the organization will get a chance to see the license plate at their annual meeting at Squantum Association in Riverside at 5 p.m. on Friday.

You can support the organization and preorder a license plate here.